Assam: Rouge Tusker Tramples Woman To Death In Golaghat

Man-elephant conflict seems to be a never ending phenomenon as another woman was killed by an irate tusker at Bokakhat in Assam’s Golaghat district on Monday.

The incident was reported from Adarsh Gaon near Panbari area.

Sources said the victim, identified as Reena Das, was trampled by the wild elephant when she went to a paddy field for grazing.

It is suspected that the elephant had strayed into the area in search of food.

Following the incident, the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention but was declared dead on arrival.

In our densely populated state, elephants and people have had to increasingly share land and resources, leading to frequent and often fatal conflict.

Earlier last week, a minor girl was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Mariani in Jorhat district.

The incident was reported from Bijoypur area wherein the minor girl was trampled to death by a herd of elephants that had strayed out of the jungle in search of food.