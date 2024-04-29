Rain Deluge Looms: Cyclonic Circulations and Trough Convergence Threaten NE

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Monday regarding the sustained presence of cyclonic circulations over northeast Assam and surrounding areas, situated at altitudes between 1.5 and 3.1 kilometers above mean sea level.
Adding to the weather complexities, a trough stretches from north Bihar to Manipur, traversing through Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and southern Assam, positioned at a height of 0.9 kilometers above mean sea level.
Notably, the cyclonic circulation originating from north Bangladesh has amalgamated with this elongated trough, exacerbating the precipitation prospects in the region.
Weather Update for Northeast India:
Day 1 (Today):
Light to moderate rain expected at most places in Arunachal Pradesh.
Many places in Assam & Meghalaya likely to experience rain, with a few places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura also affected.
Hot and humid conditions expected to persist in Assam, Meghalaya & Tripura.
Isolated thunderstorms and lightning predicted over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, with heavy rain likely in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh.
Day 2:
Similar weather pattern to Day 1, with widespread light to moderate rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and many places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Continued hot and humid conditions in Assam, Meghalaya & Tripura.
Thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain expected in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.
Day 3:
Expect light to moderate rain across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds likely in isolated areas of the aforementioned states, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in isolated areas of Assam & Meghalaya, and heavy rain in other isolated places.
Day 4:
Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds anticipated in isolated areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Heavy to very heavy rain expected in isolated areas of Meghalaya, and heavy rain in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram & Tripura, with some rain forecasted for Nagaland & Manipur.
Day 5:
Isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds expected in Mizoram & Tripura, with lighter winds in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur.
Heavy rain forecasted for isolated areas of Mizoram & Tripura, with some rain in Arunachal Pradesh.
Warnings:
Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph likely in isolated areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Heavy rain expected in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram & Tripura, with extremely heavy rain possible in Meghalaya.
This weather pattern suggests continued precipitation and the possibility of localized flooding or landslides in susceptible areas. Residents are advised to stay updated with local weather forecasts and take necessary precautions.