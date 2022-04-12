Assam: Flight Training Academy Inaugurated at Lilabari Airport

Redbird Flight Training Academy at the Lilabari airport in Assam’s Lakhimpur district was officially inaugurated on Tuesday.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the academy in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of Law and Social Justice Kiren Rijiju.

The pilot training was slated to begin on Friday but due to specific reasons, the inauguration of the training has been postponed to April 12.

The flight training academy which is the first of its kind in the Northeast has been started with an aim to train the students of Assam and the Northeast.

Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said that the Northeast had been given a connectivity boost and that common people could fly because of UDAN scheme.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Glad to inaugurate Redbird Flight Training Academy along with Hon’ble Union Ministers Shri@JM_Scindia & Shri @KirenRijiju at Lilabari Airport, Lakhimpur. It’s one of the 9 Flight Training Organisations started under Phase I of #AtmanirbharBharat initiative & first in NE.”

Also Read: New York: 5 People Shot in Brooklyn