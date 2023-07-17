Assam Flood: 1 Dead, Over 1 Lakh Lives Affected Across 15 Districts

The flood situation in Assam continues to remain severe, affecting over 1 lakh people across 15 districts, as reported in the official bulletin on Monday.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) daily flood report indicated that around 1,11,258 people are affected in Sonitpur, Sivasagar, Nalbari, Nagaon, Morigaon, Majuli, Lakhimpur, Kamrup (M), Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Darrang, Chirang, Biswanath and Barpeta.
Assam state went on high alert following the release of water from Bhutan’s Kurichhu dam, the flood situation in Assam worsened and still remains grim as rescue efforts are underway.
Among the worst-hit areas, Golaghat witnessed nearly 31,540 affected individuals, followed by Sivasagar with 27,641 and Dhemaji with 25,730, the report mentioned.
Unfortunately, one person lost their life and this took the number of total human causalities to 8.