Assam: Flood Situation Remains Grave, Over 90K People Affected

This was stated in the daily flood report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Sunday.

Further, according to the ASDMA, two rivers, the Dikhou and Brahmaputra are flowing above the danger level. The Dikhou is flowing above danger level in Sivasagar and the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level in Dhubri, Tezpur, and Neamatighat.

Meanwhile, a total of 371 villages in 28 revenue circles are submerged, and approximately 3618.35 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged, according to the ASDMA.

A total of 17 relief camps and 49 relief distribution centers have been set up across six districts of the state for flood-affected people.

The ASDMA report further stated that Golaghat district is the worst affected with 28,965 people reeling under water. Dhemaji and Sivasagar districts follow with 28,140 and 13,713 people affected respectively.

Nearly, 59,531 animals (Small, Big and Poultry) remain affected in seven districts of Assam, the ASDMA report said.