Assam Flood: 5 Rivers Flowing Above Danger Level, 1 Death Takes Toll To 15

As many as five rivers were flowing above the danger levels in Assam as fresh spells of heavy rains lashed several parts of the state and the northeast in the last few days. One person was also killed due to floods in the last 24 hours.
According to the daily flood report published by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Brahmaputra River was flowing above danger level in Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Tezpur and at Nimatighat, Beki at Road Bridge, Jia-Bhrali at NT Road Crossing, Disang and Nanglamuraghat, Dikhou at Sivasagar and Subansiri at Badatighat.
However, no rivers were flowing above the highest flood level in the last 24 hours, as mentioned in the report.
The number of districts and sub-divisions affected due to rising water levels went up to 17 with Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, and Udalguri. The number of revenue circles affected went up to 42.
Meanwhile, the number of villages across Assam that remain affected due to floods stood at 522, as per the flood report. The total number of people affected stood at 1,90,675, while the crop area affected by floods stood at a total of 8086.40 hectares.
According to the report, there are a total of 427 inmates including 85 children and two lactating or pregnant women currently lodged at 47 relief camps in Chirang, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur. The most number of relief camps are operating in Sonitpur with 18, while, Dhemaji has 17 relief camps operational, the report added.
The death of one person due to floods in Demow in Assam’s Sivasagar took the death toll to 15, while no one was missing, mentioned the report.
The report further added that a total of nine boats were deployed for rescue operations which were able to evacuate a total of 111 people.
Infrastructural damages were also reported across several districts of the state as a result of rivers flowing above danger levels. A large part of the bridge over the Kalanadi River in the Tamulpur district of Assam collapsed on Monday due to incessant rainfall. The bridge connected Kumrikata and Jalah area in the district.