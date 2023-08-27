Flood Situation in Assam Still Grim; Over 45k Remain Affected

Flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim in the last 24 hours as around 45,354 people remain affected in seven districts of the state, as per an official bulletin.
Three rivers namely Beki (Road Bridge), Disang (Nanglamuraghat), Dikhou (Sivasagar) and Brahmaputra (Dhubri; Tezpur; Neamatighat) are currently flowing above the danger level.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Dhemaji is still the most severely impacted district, with 19,601 people affected by the flood, followed by Lakhimpur with 8,338 people, Dibrugarh with 7,338 people, Sonitpur with 5,626 people, Dhubri with 1,946, Chirang with 1,545 and Jorhat with 960 people.
Altogether 154 villages in 19 revenue circles are underwater and 1753.16 hectares of cropland have been damaged across Assam, the bulletin said.
It may be mentioned that Assam is currently witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the state resulting in flood situation.
Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati has issued orange alert for the state for next days and yellow alert from August 29 to 31.