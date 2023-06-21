Assam Flood: Brahmaputra Tributaries Flowing Above Danger Level, Over 1 Lakh Affected

Amid the rise in water levels of Brahmaputra tributaries namely Beki (Road Bridge), Pagladiya (Nt Road Crossing), Puthimari (Nh Road Crossing) rivers in Assam, the number of people affected by flood has rose to above 1 lakh victims in last 24 hours. A day earlier it was 34, 089.
The daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said almost 1,19,830 people have been affected in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Udalguri districts.
Assam’s Nalbari district over takes Lakhimpur district with over 44,707 reeling under the impact of the natural calamity, followed by Baksa 26,571.
As many as 780 villages under 43 revenue circles are currently affected by the flood, officials stated.
Hit by incessant rains in the past few days, incidents of erosion have also intensified after the overflowing Brahmaputra River in the past 24 hours.
As per ASDMA reports, incidents of erosion were reported in as many as 14 districts namely Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Dhubri, Kamrup. Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Majuli, South Salmara, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts.
Similarly, landslide incidents were reported in Dima Hasao and Kamrup Metro districts.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the landslide incidents.
On the other hand, urban flooding were reported in five districts of Assam, with incessant rain continuing to wreak havoc in several parts of Kamrup Metro district.
The areas affected due to artificial floods in Kamrup Metro Districts are Dispur’s Rukminigaon, Hatigaon, Baghorbori revenue village.
Water-logging has been reported at Rukminigaon, Hatigaon-Sijubari, Wireless and Baghorbori localities under Kamrup Metro District. Though, roads are inundated due to an artificial flood, however, no houses were affected on Wednesday, ASDMA said in its report.
Areas in Guwahati’s Chandmari, B.Baruah Road, Satipur masjid goli, Boragaon, and Maligaon have also being affected by the flood waters. Partially waterlogging was reported at Chandmari, B.Baruah Road, Satipur masjid goli, Boragaon, Maligaon localities today, ASDMA added.
Meanwhile, around six embankments in three districts namely Bajali, Biswanath and Nalbari have been damaged due to flood. Incidents of road damages were reported from 72 locations in 15 districts of Assam.
Further, nearly 1,07,479 domestic animals (both big and small) have been affected due to flash floods in Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts of Assam.