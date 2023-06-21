Assam Flood: Brahmaputra Tributaries Flowing Above Danger Level, Over 1 Lakh Affected

Meanwhile, around six embankments in three districts namely Bajali, Biswanath and Nalbari have been damaged due to flood. Incidents of road damages were reported from 72 locations in 15 districts of Assam.

Further, nearly 1,07,479 domestic animals (both big and small) have been affected due to flash floods in Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts of Assam.