Assam: Vehicular Movement Between Haflong-Silchar Snapped

The road connectivity between Haflong in Assam's Dima Hasao district and Silchar in Cachar district has been snapped as a result of heavy rainfall across the state.
As per sources, continuous downpour led to the collapse of a culvert on National Highway 54 in Haflong damaging the important road. This has led to the disruption of vehicular movement between Dimruchora and Jolaidisa.
It may be mentioned that, the administration of the Dima Hasao district made all flood preparedness to deal with any kind of situation. As per official information, landslides also have been reported in some areas.
A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was also deployed in the hill district and other agencies including the SDRF were alerted after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts of heavy rainfall on Sunday. The NDRF team visited vulnerable sites in the district last week.