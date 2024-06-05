Assam Flood Crisis: Death Toll Rises to 24, Over 4,00,000 Affected
The devastating floods in Assam have claimed six more lives in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 24, according to an official bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The latest fatalities include one person who died due to urban flooding.
Rivers Above Danger Levels
The flood situation remains dire, with the Kopili River in Nagaon district and the Kushiyara River in Karimganj district currently flowing above the danger level. The persistent rise in water levels is exacerbating the flood impact across the state.
Widespread Impact
More than 423,000 people are still affected by the floods across 459 villages in 23 revenue circles within 10 districts. The districts bearing the brunt of the floods are:
Cachar, Nagaon, Karimganj, Dhemaji, Morigaon, Hojai, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong West.
Agricultural and Livestock Losses
The floods have inundated 7,866.08 hectares of cropland, severely impacting the agricultural sector. In addition, 202,925 animals have been affected across the 11 flood-hit districts, with 45,968 animals impacted in 10 districts. The poultry sector has also suffered losses, with around 300 poultry in Cachar and one in Nagaon washed away.
Relief Efforts
To support the affected population, 167 relief camps and 73 relief distribution centers have been set up, providing shelter to 32,872 people, including men, women, and children. Moreover, 75,521 non-camp inmates are taking refuge in relief distribution centers in Nagaon and Hojai districts.
Infrastructure Damage
The floods have also caused significant infrastructure damage. Reports indicate damaged roads in Nagaon and Morigaon districts. Additionally, there was an incident of an embankment breach reported in the Cachar district, highlighting the extensive damage to the state's infrastructure.
Government Response
The state government and disaster management authorities are working tirelessly to provide aid and support to the affected regions. Relief operations are in full swing, with a focus on ensuring the safety and well-being of the flood victims.
As the situation continues to evolve, the authorities are urging residents in the affected areas to stay alert and adhere to safety guidelines. The government remains committed to providing the necessary resources to mitigate the impact of this natural disaster.
For ongoing updates and assistance, residents can reach out to local authorities and relief centers.