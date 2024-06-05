Assam Flood Crisis: Death Toll Rises to 24, Over 4,00,000 Affected

Agricultural and Livestock Losses

The floods have inundated 7,866.08 hectares of cropland, severely impacting the agricultural sector. In addition, 202,925 animals have been affected across the 11 flood-hit districts, with 45,968 animals impacted in 10 districts. The poultry sector has also suffered losses, with around 300 poultry in Cachar and one in Nagaon washed away.