Death Toll Mounts to 18 as Assam Continues to Reels Under Devastating Floods
Recent reports from the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) paint a dire picture of the flood situation in Assam as of June 3, 2024. With rivers such as Kopili, Dharamtul, and Kushiyara surpassing danger levels, the devastation caused by floods has been extensive.
Ten districts, including Hojai, Karimganj, Morigaon, and Nagaon, are grappling with the aftermath, with 23 revenue circles and 577 villages severely affected. The human toll is staggering, with over 136,000 individuals affected in Cachar alone, and agricultural lands submerged across several districts, emphasizing the urgent need for relief efforts to assist the affected population and mitigate further damage.
According to the latest updates from DRIMS, relief operations are in full swing across the affected districts, with a primary focus on providing essential aid to affected communities. In Karimganj, where over 20,000 individuals have been impacted, areas like Patherkandi, Nilambazar, and Badarpur have seen significant damage.
Similarly, Morigaon and Nagaon districts are facing formidable challenges, with hundreds of thousands of people affected across various regions. Relief camps and distribution centers have been set up to cater to the needs of the affected population, with a particular emphasis on providing essential amenities to those displaced by the floods.
The DRIMS data also sheds light on the extensive displacement caused by the floods, with over 36,000 individuals seeking refuge in relief camps across the affected districts. Hojai district records the highest number of camp inmates, highlighting the scale of the humanitarian crisis. Additionally, tens of thousands of non-camp inmates are receiving assistance through relief distribution centers, underscoring the magnitude of the response required to address the flood's impact effectively.
Tragically, the floods have claimed 18 lives till date. Moreover, the disaster has taken a toll on animal populations, with over 83,000 animals affected, including livestock and poultry. Despite these challenges, relief operations are ongoing, with a network of relief camps and centers established to provide aid to the affected population.
The recent floods have also resulted in damage to critical infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges in various districts. Roads have been submerged, affecting transportation and hindering access to essential services. Efforts are underway to assess and repair the damaged infrastructure to restore normalcy in the affected areas. Additionally, the power supply has been disrupted, with electric poles and conductors damaged in several locations, exacerbating the challenges faced by the affected communities.
Amidst the devastation, relief efforts coordinated by DRIMS are playing a crucial role in providing aid to the affected population. Relief materials, including rice, lentils, salt, and cooking oil, are being distributed across the affected districts to alleviate the suffering of the affected communities. Moreover, efforts are underway to repair and rehabilitate damaged infrastructure to ensure the resumption of essential services and facilitate the overall recovery process.
Despite the challenges posed by the recent floods, the resilience and determination of authorities and communities in Assam remain steadfast. With concerted relief efforts and support from various agencies, affected communities are gradually rebuilding their lives and overcoming the adversity posed by the natural disaster.
Additionally, the DRIMS report also highlights the impact of landslides in two districts: Dima-Hasao and Kamrup (M). In Dima-Hasao, the Haflong revenue circle has been affected, causing damage to a significant crop area. In Kamrup (M), the landslides primarily affected Guwahati, resulting in casualties and disruption of normal life. The report underscores the importance of continuous monitoring and preventive measures to mitigate the impact of natural disasters like landslides in vulnerable regions.
Notably, one individual was reported dead due to the landslides.