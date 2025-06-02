Assam Flood Crisis Worsens: 17 Districts Affected, Thousands Struggle as Relief Ramps Up

Though initial flood reports came out early this morning at 9:00 AM, Assam’s flood situation continues to evolve, with severe impacts across 17 districts and 54 revenue circles. As of now (8:31 PM), the full scale of the disaster is becoming clearer, with over 750 villages and nearly 3.65 lakh people affected.

Districts including Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Cachar, and others are bearing the brunt of the floods. Authorities have established 52 relief camps and 103 distribution centers, sheltering more than 10,000 displaced residents and providing essential supplies such as rice, dal, salt, mustard oil, and cattle feed.

Despite these efforts, recent developments are alarming: a crucial embankment near Kampur in Nagaon district has breached, and evacuation operations are underway in Dhemaji and Hailakandi districts. Tragically, two lives have already been lost in the past 24 hours, raising fears that the death toll could rise if conditions worsen overnight.

Urban Flooding and Landslides Compound Crisis

Urban floods continue to affect key areas like Guwahati’s Dispur and Azara, Silchar, and Dalgaon, impacting over 41,000 people. Meanwhile, landslides in Dima Hasao and Sribhumi districts have disrupted life for hundreds more, although no casualties have been reported so far.

What Next for Assam?

With the monsoon rains showing no signs of abating, Assam’s flood crisis could escalate further through the night. Relief agencies and local authorities face immense pressure to protect vulnerable populations and prevent additional damage.

As the state struggles to contain the crisis, questions loom large: How prepared is Assam for what may lie ahead? And can timely intervention prevent further loss of life and property?

Pratidin Time will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as new information becomes available.

