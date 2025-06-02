Flood Havoc in Assam's Barak Valley; Embankments Breach, Minor Drowns

Relentless rains and overflowing rivers have triggered a severe flood crisis across multiple districts in Assam, with embankments breaching, government offices submerged, and local residents displaced. The districts of Hailakandi, Sribhumi and Cachar in Barak Valley are also among the districts hit by rising flood waters.

Hailakandi

A portion of the embankment of the Katakhal River has breached in Hailakandi's Algapur again due to the swelling waters. The breach occurred early today, leading to fears that several nearby villages may soon be flooded.

On the other hand, the Sirispur police outpost in Hailakandi is now completely submerged under water. With the outpost entirely under water, police operations have been temporarily shifted to a local club house, resulting in significant operational difficulties for the Sirispur police.

Sribhumi

In Sribhumi’s Patharkandi constituency, the flood situation has turned dire. Water has reached the front of the Patharkandi Police Station, leaving no dry place for people to stand. Boats and bamboo rafts are being used to reach the station. Government offices such as the Circle Office, Sub-Treasury, and the Education Department are also only accessible via bamboo rafts. The Longai River has breached embankments in several locations, flooding large areas. Even major roads are now submerged.

On the other hand, after an embankment of the Barak River located in Sribhumi's North Karimganj constituency breached, at least eight villages including Kandigram, Jalalpur, Jagannathpur, Chaitanyanagar, Naharpur, Dargah Bazar, Patirakandi, and Mahakal have been afftected—leaving over 500 people in distress. After officials from the Water Resources Department erected a temporary barrier using geo-bags, miscreants allegedly stole the materials at night. Locals have expressed outrage and drawn police attention to the issue.

Cachar

In Kaptanpur, Cachar district, a six-year-old child named Nurul Haque Barbhuiya lost his life after being swept away by floodwaters. The child was playing near his house when he suddenly went missing in the floodwaters. His lifeless body was later recovered from a nearby waterbody. Police arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem to Silchar Medical College. The incident has cast a shadow of grief over the area. This marks the first reported flood-related death in Cachar this season.

