Assam Flood Crisis Worsens; Around 45,000 People, 108 Villages Affected

The flood situation in Assam is not showing any signs of improvement as about 45,000 people and 108 villages under 6 revenue circles in lower Assam’s Nalbari district are currently submerged in floodwaters.
Around 200 families in Moiraranga, Batahghila village have been greatly affected by the deluge with most of the families resorting to makeshift shelters on roads.
Following torrential rain, the water level of Pagladiya River is now flowing above the danger level mark, inundating new areas in the past 24 hours.
Nearly 90 villages of Ghograpar, Tihu, Barbhag, and Dhamdhama areas in the district are submerged in flood waters. Many villagers have been forced to leave their homes and take shelter on roads and highlands.
A local of Moiraranga village said that his family is now living in an embankment after the flood waters entered his home.
"My family is now living in an embankment after the flood waters entered my home. Many properties of our home have been damaged after the flood waters entered our home. There is now knee-deep water inside my home. The water level is gradually increasing. We are now facing lots of problems," he said.
Another villager from the same village that the flood has taken everything from him, all his household items have been completely damaged.
"I have lost everything due to this flood. Every household item in our house has been damaged. I along with my wife am now living in this embankment. We couldn't get any stuff out of the house," he said.
The flood waters submerged nearly 310 hectares of cropland in the district. In the last 24 hours, the flood waters have damaged two embankments, 15 roads, two bridges, culverts, and agri bundh in the district.