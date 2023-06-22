Wild Elephants Create Havoc in Assam’s Kampur, Force Schools to Shut Down

A herd of elephants created havoc in Kampur under Assam’s Nagaon district prompting the concerned authorities on Thursday to announce the closure of three schools in the area until the situation is under control.
The authorities have further announced to close down the business establishments in the area to avoid in any untoward situation.
The municipality urged the villagers to remain alert over a mic announcement.
This comes after a herd of wild elephants strayed out of the forest area and attacked two persons leaving them severely injured.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition however, later they were shifted to Nagaon hospital for advanced treatment.
The incident has created panic among the resident as the wild elephants also broke down several residential houses apart from attacking the villagers.
Meanwhile, livestock was also killed in the attack by the herd of elephants.