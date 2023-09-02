Assam Flood: Death Toll Rises to 17, Over 2.4 Lakh Still Reeling Under Deluge

Assam flood situation still remain grim on Saturday with one more person died due to the deluge, taking the death toll to 17, an official bulletin said.
As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), around 2,42,515 people are reeling under flood waters in 18 districts.
Nalbari district remains the worst affected district with 72,427 people, followed by Darrang with 69,112 people, Golaghat with 45,395 people, Morigaon with 20,911 people.
The Brahmaputra River at Dhubri, Goalpara, Guwahati, Tezpur, and Neamatighat is still flowing over the danger threshold, as it was on Friday.
Altogether 2,169 affected people are taking shelter at seven relief camps, while, the affected districts' administrations are distributing supplies through 43 distribution centres.
A total crop area of 15670.85 hectare remained inundated due to flood waters in 14 districts in the last 24 hours.
According to the bulletin, the current flood wave has affected 1,61,758 animals (large, small, and poultry).
Around 50 persons suffering from flood have been evacuated in Darrang district.
One embankment has been breached at Harisinga locality in Assam’s Udalguri district, while, two more embankments have been damaged in Darrang’s Patharighat and Sipajhar localities.
Incidents of road damages have been reported across 10 localities in Barpeta, Kamrup, Karimganj, Sonitpur and Tamulpur districts.
Similarly, schools, power department poles, transformers, Anganwadi centres were reported across Barpeta, Darrang, Kamrup and Morigaon district as a whole.
Erosion has also been witnessed from Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, South Salmara and Tinsukia districts, the bulletin added.
Meanwhile, an incident of urban flood (water logging) was reported from Mariapatty village in Amingaon of North Guwahati.
As a result of the water logging an Anganwadi Centre in Lachitgarh LPS got inundated, the bulletin added further.