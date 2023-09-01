Assam Still Reeling Under Flood Water, Over 3.2 Lakh Affected in 18 Districts

With Brahmaputra (Dhubri; Goalpara; Guwahati; Tezpur; Neamatighat) flowing above the danger level, the flood situation in Assam still remains grim in 18 districts on Friday.
In the past 24 hours, 3,24,938 persons have been affected due to flood, of whom 2,197 have sought refuge in seven rescue camps. The affected districts' administrations are distributing supplies through 89 distribution centres.
With no flood deaths since August 28, the death toll from this year's flood remained at 15.
According to a daily bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Nalbari remains the worst affected district with 72,427 people reeling under flood water, followed by Darrang with 72,133 people, Golaghat with 56,772 people, Morigaon with 44,181 people and Sivasagar with 29,893 people.
The bulletin stated that 1,95,985 animals (big, small and poultry) in all had been impacted by the current flood wave.
Currently rescue operations are underway at Darrang district where around 19 boats are deployed by the district administrations.
So far 130 people have been evacuated in the aforementioned district.
Seven highways including state highways have been destroyed in districts of Darrang, Goalpara and Udalguri.
According to ASDMA's study, significant erosion has been documented over Tinsukia's Sadiya and Doomdooma divisions.
Aside from Tinsukia, Biswanath, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Nalbari, Sonitpur, large-scale erosion was also recorded from these locations.
Meanwhile, incident of landslide have been reported in Assam’s Haflong.
As per reports, one Jamunia Rongmai’s house damaged due to landslide on Friday.
Following the incident, the family members of the house shifted to relative’s house thereafter.