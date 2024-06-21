Assam Flood: Death Toll Rises to 27, Over 3.9 Lakh Affected

The death toll due to floods in Assam has increased to 27 as another individual drowned in Khairabari, Udalguri district, according to the latest report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday.
Currently, the districts of Kamrup, Tamulpur, Hailakandi, Udalguri, Hojai, Dhubri, Barpeta, Biswanath, Nalbari, Bongaigaon, Baksa, Karimganj, South Salmara, Goalpara, Darrang, Bajali, Nagaon, Cachar, and Kamrup (M) are severely affected by floodwaters.
While there has been a slight decrease in the affected population, now standing at 3,90,491 from 4,09,356 on Thursday, the situation remains dire. A total of 1,325 villages in 50 revenue circles across 19 districts are still inundated. Approximately 4,347.86 hectares of cropland have been destroyed.
The Kopili River at Kampur and Dharamtul, the Barak River at B.P. Ghat, and the Kushiyara River at Karimganj are all flowing above the danger level.
Around 15,160 people are currently taking shelter in nine relief camps, with an additional 1,71,846 non-camp inmates seeking refuge at relief distribution centers in nine districts. Karimganj remains the worst-hit district with 2,40,477 people affected, followed by Darrang with 61,389, Tamulpur with 23,401, and Barpeta with 14,181 affected individuals.
Tragically, one child has been reported missing due to the flood in Sarthebari, Barpeta district. Additionally, 4,21,710 animals across 16 districts are affected by the flooding.
Infrastructure damage has been extensive:
1. 25 fully kuccha houses were destroyed in Hojai and Tamulpur districts, and two fully pukka houses were destroyed in South Salmara district.
2. 490 partially kuccha and eight partially pukka houses were damaged in Hojai, with one partially kuccha house affected in Kamrup district.
3. 107 incidents of road damage were reported across Bajali, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, South Salmara, Tamulpur, and Udalguri districts.
4. Bridge damage incidents were reported in South Salmara, Lakhimpur, and Biswanath districts.
5. An embankment breach occurred in Goalpara, and embankment damage was reported in Darrang and Nalbari districts.
Rescue operations have been ongoing, with 63 people evacuated by agencies including SDRF, NDRF, local volunteers, the Health Department, and Fire & Emergency Services across Darrang, Kamrup, and Nagaon districts.
Urban flooding has also impacted Kamrup district, affecting 145 people and 1,000 livestock. Relief camps in North Guwahati are currently sheltering 367 individuals.
As the flood situation continues to devastate Assam, the ASDMA and various agencies are working tirelessly to provide relief and assistance to those affected.