Death Toll In Assam Floods Rises To 26, 22 Districts Remain Affected

The death toll due to floods in Assam has risen to 26 as another individual was confirmed to have drowned, according to the flood report published by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Thursday.
As per reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday when the person was washed away by the floodwaters resulting in death due to drowning.
The report mentioned that the Kopili River in Kampur, Katakhal River in Matizuri, Barak River at Badarpur ghat, and Kushiyara River in Karimganj are flowing above the danger levels with no river flowing above the highest flood level.
As many as 1,311villages across 67 revenue circles in 22 districts of the state – Tamulpur, Barpeta, Karimganj, Udalguri, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar, Kamrup (M), Hojai, South Salmara, Cachar, Nalbari, Darrang, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Baksa, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Hailakandi, Bajali, and Karbi Anglong West remain affected by the floods in Assam.
The latest report indicated that 6,424.83 hectares of population and crop area remain affected by the floods in Assam.
Meanwhile, a total of 183 relief camps and centres – 105 relief camps and 78 relief distribution centres – are operational and catering to the urgent needs of the people amid the emergency. These relief camps are housing a total of 14,215 inmates 3,979 children, 48 pregnant or lactating mothers and 12 persons with disabilities.
As the flood situation continues to take its toll on Assam, 3,54,393 livestock including big and small animals as well as poultry remain affected.