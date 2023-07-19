Assam Flood: Death Toll Rises to 9, Over 64K Remains Affected in 8 Districts

Owing to natural calamities, the flood situation in Assam is changing every 24 hours. As many as 63,606 people in eight districts in Assam are still reeling under the deluge.
In the last 24 hours, another person died in the Sivasagar area of Assam, bringing the year's overall death toll to nine.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Golaghat remained the worst affected district with 27,526 people reeling under flood waters, followed by Sivasagar with 15,137 people and Dhemaji with 14,892 people.
Currently, Brahmaputra River (Dhubri; Tezpur; Neamatighat) is flowing above the danger level.
Altogether 272 villages in 14 revenue circles are underwater and 2863.76 hectares of cropland have been damaged across Assam, the report said.
To tackle the situation, the government has opened a total of 51 relief camps and centre in Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, and Sivasagar districts, where 522 inmates including women and children are taking shelter.
''Around 21432 animals including have also been affected while around 67 houses have been damaged,'' ASDMA bulletin stated.