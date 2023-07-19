Parts of Kaziranga National Park Reeling Under Floods

The first wave of floods has submerged the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), a UNESCO World Heritage site since last Saturday. The water level has risen in KNPTR in view of the unchanged flood situation in upper Assam.
The flood water is flowing over the danger mark in as many as 30 forest camps in the Kahora range. Approximately 90% area of Agaratoli range remains inundated.
The animals of the national park are taking shelter in high land areas. On the other hand, herds of deer migrated to nearby Karbi hills crossing the 37th national highway.
The range officer of Bagori range, said, “We are equipped with various boats including country boats, mechanized boats and speed boats to ensure the safety of animals. Also other arrangements such as barricading and patrolling in the night have been made.”
To ensure the safety of the migrated animals, the national park authority held talks with the village heads of the neighboring villages.