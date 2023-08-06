IMD warns of heavy rainfall and flash floods in Manipur

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over four districts of Manipur on August 6 and 7.
The districts are Tamenglong, Jiribam, Ukhrul and Kamjong. The IMD has advised the people of these districts to take precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary travel.
According to the IMD, the rainfall may cause poor visibility, disruption of traffic, water logging, uprooting of trees, flash floods, landslides, mudslides and lightning strikes.
The IMD has also warned of the possibility of damage to crops in the districts of Ukhrul and Kamjong, where the crops are in the maturity stage.
The IMD has urged the district administrations and the disaster management authorities to be alert and ready to deal with any emergency situation.
The IMD has also asked the public to follow the instructions of the local authorities and stay away from vulnerable areas. The IMD has said that it will monitor the situation and issue further updates as required.