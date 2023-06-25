Assam: Flood Situation Improves Slightly; Barpeta Remains Worst Affected

The flood situation in Assam has seen a slight improvement on Sunday after rains subsided a little. The death toll due to floods remained at three with no new casualties reported in the last 24 hours.
According to the daily flood report published by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as many as 2,71,522 people still remain affected by the floods.
Barpeta took over Bajali district of Assam for being the worst affected district in Assam. As many as 1,69,785 people in the Barpeta district still remain affected by the floods.
Elsewhere, as many as 60,707 people in Bajali and 22,060 people in Lakhimpur are reeling from the affects of the floodwater, the report mentioend.
According to the report published, no rivers are flowing above danger levels.
Meanwhile, a total of 165 relief camps and relief distribution centers are currently operational and catering to the flood affected people.