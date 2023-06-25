Flood Situation in Assam Under Control Now: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Notably, the flood situation in Assam improved on Saturday even though one more person died and above 4 lakh people still remain affected by the deluge across 15 districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person from Nalbari district died due to the flood, taking the death toll to three this year.

The ASDMA said 4,07,771 people are still in distress due to the floods in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari and Tamulpur districts.

Baksa is the worst hit with almost 2,21,587 people suffering, followed by Barpeta with 1,03,996 people, Nalbari with nearly 40,668 people and Lakhimpur with 22,060 people.