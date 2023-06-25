Flood Situation in Assam Under Control Now: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah called him on Sunday to inquire about the flood situation in the state.
He also said that the home minister assured complete support from the central government to the state in case of any emergency.
Speaking to media persons, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The Union Home Minister called me today and inquired about the flood situation in Assam. He said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been kept on stand-by and the centre is ready for help in any emergency situation.”
CM Sarma, during the telephonic conversation also told Amit Shah that the situation in the state is under control now.
“I've told him that as of now the situation is under control. However, a few rivers are flowing above the danger level. The situation is also constantly being monitored and we will get back to the Home Minister whenever needed,” the Assam CM added.
Notably, the flood situation in Assam improved on Saturday even though one more person died and above 4 lakh people still remain affected by the deluge across 15 districts, an official bulletin said.
According to the daily report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person from Nalbari district died due to the flood, taking the death toll to three this year.
The ASDMA said 4,07,771 people are still in distress due to the floods in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari and Tamulpur districts.
Baksa is the worst hit with almost 2,21,587 people suffering, followed by Barpeta with 1,03,996 people, Nalbari with nearly 40,668 people and Lakhimpur with 22,060 people.