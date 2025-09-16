Assam Flood: NEEPCO Dam Release Continues To Ravage Golaghat Villages

Golaghat district in Assam is once again in the grip of devastating floods, with multiple areas submerged after relentless rains in Assam and neighbouring Nagaland. The Dhansiri, Doyang, Gelabil, and Kaliani rivers are flowing above danger levels, inundating farmlands and villages. The release of water from the Doyang Hydroelectric Project by North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO), where four gates have been opened following heavy downpours in Nagaland, has further aggravated the crisis. From Bokakhat to Khumtai, Numaligarh to Sarupathar, the situation has turned grim as agricultural land lies submerged, vital bridges have collapsed, and thousands of villagers are struggling for survival. Rescue operations by SDRF and DDRF teams are underway, but officials warn that if the water continues to rise, more riverine villages may be inundated.

Bokakhat

Vast stretches of land under West Dhodang are once again reeling under devastation as a fresh wave of floods, coupled with the strong currents of the Dhansiri river, has ravaged farmland. The agricultural dam in the region, considered the lifeline of local farmers, has been severely damaged, worsening the crisis.

Earlier in July, the first wave of floods had already wreaked havoc in the area. At that time, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, along with the Deputy Commissioner and sub-divisional officials, visited the site to assess the situation. Despite repeated warnings and appeals from residents, the dam was never repaired, leaving farmers vulnerable to further disaster.

Now, with the second wave of flooding, thousands of hectares of agricultural land lie submerged, and local communities are facing severe hardships.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Dhansiri River is currently flowing 0.79 meters above the danger mark. In its upper reaches, where the river flows down from Nagaland, tributaries such as the Gelabil, Doyang, and Kaliani are also running above danger level, further aggravating the flood situation. Locals fear that unless urgent repairs are undertaken, the agricultural dam’s collapse could lead to even greater devastation in the coming days.

Khumtai

In Khumtai, a sudden surge of floodwaters has devastated normal life. The overflowing waters of the Dhansiri River have wreaked havoc, leaving villagers in a dire situation. In Butlikhua, Khumtai, flood-affected residents are enduring unimaginable hardships as water has entered homes. Food, clothing, and shelter have all been severely disrupted.

“We are facing immense problems, from drinking water to food and all essential commodities. We have not received any relief so far. Even our livestock are struggling to survive. This is a very difficult time for us.”

“Just two months ago, this area was flooded, and now for the third time this year, we are underwater again. I sincerely thank Pratidin Time for being the first to reach here and highlight our plight. We hope the administration takes notice of our situation. The water level is rising rapidly, and soon our homes will be completely submerged. We also heard that NEEPCO has opened a gate; if that is true, then only God knows what will happen to us. We urge the authorities to take immediate steps to help the flood-affected people.”

“All of a sudden, a huge amount of water gushed into our village. We are devastated and do not know what to do. Our farmlands have been washed away, and our children cannot even go to school anymore.”

“This place has turned into a river. We are facing countless problems—no safe drinking water, no proper sanitation, and no shelter for our livestock. There is waist-deep water inside our homes. We are surrounded by water on all sides, and life has become unbearable, especially for the sick and elderly. With no communication facilities, people can only move around using boats.”

Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia said: “I have brought relief materials for the affected people and, along with my team, we have rescued many, especially the ill. We are distributing food items to those in need. Since SDRF boats are busy with rescue operations elsewhere, we are using smaller boats to help people here.”

Numaligarh

In Morongi, Numaligarh, the swelling waters of the Dhansiri river have washed away a wooden bridge connecting Sarar Gaon on National Highway 39 to No. 3 Bholaguri village. The bridge was the only means of communication for hundreds of families in Bholaguri. As a result, many villagers, including men and women, are now stranded in the floodwaters with no way out.

A local resident added: “In 2018, a bridge was constructed here by Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia. It was partially damaged during the first wave of floods, and now, with rising waters, it has completely collapsed. At least 200 families live in this area and are facing extreme difficulties in crossing. Many people are stranded on the other side of the river, and their homes are likely submerged. They need urgent rescue, and we request the authorities to rebuild the bridge as soon as possible.”

Sarupathar

Heavy rainfall over the past few days in Assam and neighbouring Nagaland has forced the opening of four gates of the Doyang Hydroelectric Project. This has triggered severe flooding in several areas along the Doyang River in the Sarupathar subdivision. The Doyang and Dhansiri rivers are rising dangerously, with floodwaters flowing stronger than before.

In Bilgaon’s Amguri area under Borpathar, nearly a hundred families have been affected, impacting over 500 villagers. Rescue operations are being carried out by the Sarupathar subdivision administration with the help of SDRF and DDRF teams. However, authorities have warned that if water levels continue to rise, more riverine villages may soon be inundated.

Since last evening, SDRF and other rescue teams have been evacuating people from the danger zones. Vast stretches of agricultural land have been completely washed away.

An affected woman, breaking down in tears, said: “There were 10 houses in this village. Now, nothing is left. All our homes have been swallowed by the floods.”

An official on the ground stated, “Because of the release of water from NEEPCO, the Doyang River is overflowing, causing massive destruction in this area. We are doing everything possible to rescue as many people as we can. Our MLA is closely monitoring the situation, and we are receiving constant updates.”

ALSO READ: Flood Situation Worries Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur And Udalguri Districts