Flood Situation Worries Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur And Udalguri Districts

Heavy Rainfall over the past few days has triggered fresh waves of flooding across multiple districts of Assam, inundating villages, farmlands, and displacing families. The situation remains tense with rivers flowing above danger levels and embankments breached in several areas. With this, the Assam flood crisis has deepened further.
In Biswanath district, the hill river Brahmajan has turned devastating in Gohpur subdivision of Biswanath district after breaches in embankments at the dam unleashed floodwaters across vast areas. Villages including Mahendrapur, Dariakhat, and Khatorbari have been severely affected.
Floodwaters have entered homes, forcing families to move to safer places while leaving livestock stranded. Residents expressed deep concern over the lack of necessities as the situation worsens.
A flood-affected resident said to Pratidin Time correspondent, “The situation is worsening as the water level keeps rising, leaving us unable to move anywhere. With the embankment broken, we are facing severe hardship, especially with our cattle. Students are unable to attend their examinations. Every year during the monsoons, we face the same crisis, and now all our crops have been destroyed.”
Sonitpurdistrict has been hit by fresh floods as several villages under the Chariduar revenue circle in Balipara were submerged following incessant rainfall. The sharp rise in water levels of hill streams triggered flooding in Chapalgaon, Bongijuli, Dowangni, and Dakhinkhila villages, leaving over a hundred families affected.
Chapalgaon and its adjoining areas are experiencing floodwaters for the first time, causing panic among villagers. Residents reported that water levels rose rapidly, entering homes and fields, and leaving many households struggling to safeguard their belongings.
Floodwaters also submerged parts of the Gorkaptani road, severely disrupting connectivity and hampering the movement of people and essential supplies. Authorities are monitoring the situation, but locals fear further damage if rainfall continues in the coming days.
A resident of Kramani village said, “It has been raining nonstop, and since midnight, the water started entering our homes. We have never seen such a big flood before; this is the first time we are witnessing something of this scale.”
MLA Padma Hazarika said, “In my entire tenure as an MLA, I have never witnessed such severe flooding. The water has come down from Arunachal Pradesh, and we are making every possible effort to extend help and support to the affected residents.”
In Bihpuria, Lakhimpur district, rainfall since Sunday night has triggered severe flooding in Narayanpur revenue circle, with the swelling Sessa River overflowing from Arunachal Pradesh and inundating several villages.
The breach in the Sessa embankment has allowed floodwaters to gush into large areas, submerging villages like Sessa Mising village, Futabhog, and Naoghuli. Vast stretches of newly planted paddy fields have been destroyed, while residential houses have suffered extensive damage.
Adding to the crisis, a major portion of the under-construction Hawajan–Simaluguri connecting road under the Axom Mala scheme has been washed away again, plunging the region into chaos. Transportation has been severely disrupted, leaving villagers stranded.
Floodwaters have also entered homes, courtyards, schools, and local roads, creating a grim situation for the residents. The rising water levels have sparked fear and uncertainty as people struggle to cope with the destruction.
In Mazbat, Udalguri district, a damaged road has become a grave danger for the entire region after a section was washed away by the strong currents of the Bhutiyamari River. Despite the road remaining in this state for almost a month, the local administration has taken no effective action.
Authorities have merely placed a few stones as symbolic markers at the damaged site, leaving thousands of daily commuters at risk. The open stretch of the broken road has now turned into a death trap for residents.
Locals expressed serious concern that “in the absence of proper warning signs, any unsuspecting traveller, especially at night, could meet with a fatal accident. We are demanding urgent repair and safety measures from the administration before tragedy strikes.
