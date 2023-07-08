Assam Flood: NH-37 Inundated Due to Rise in Water Level

National Highway-37 in Assam’s Jorhat district has once again submerged due to the rising waters of the Teok River, reports emerged on Saturday.
The National Highway has been inundated after a heavy spell of rain on Friday night. The water logging has disrupted normal life in Jorhat's Teok town and also affected vehicular movement in the area.
Reportedly, Ward number 7, 5, 8 and 9 of Teok town have been inundated by the flood waters. Notun Sapori, Bahbari, Achyut Marg, Seleng Path, including many other residential areas of Teok, has been affected by the flood waters.
With the national highway being completely inundated, people of the area now fear the occurrence of any untoward incident. It is also feared that if the waters of the river continuously keeps on rising, road connectivity to Upper Assam will be completely snapped off.
Notably, after signs of improvement, the flood situation in Assam worsened in at least six districts of Assam on Friday following heavy rainfall activity in the last 24 hours. Currently, Disang River in (Nanglamuraghat) and Dikhou River (Sivasagar) are flowing above the danger level.
The daily flood bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that the number of affected people by floods in last 24 hours has jumped to 21,723 from 5,144 on Thursday.