Assam Flood: NH-37 Inundated Due to Rise in Water Level

Notably, after signs of improvement, the flood situation in Assam worsened in at least six districts of Assam on Friday following heavy rainfall activity in the last 24 hours. Currently, Disang River in (Nanglamuraghat) and Dikhou River (Sivasagar) are flowing above the danger level.

The daily flood bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that the number of affected people by floods in last 24 hours has jumped to 21,723 from 5,144 on Thursday.