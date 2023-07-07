Assam Flood Situation Worsens Again, Over 21K People Affected

After signs of improvement, the flood situation in Assam worsened in at least six districts of Assam on Friday following heavy rainfall activity in the last 24 hours.
Currently, Disang River in (Nanglamuraghat) and Dikhou River (Sivasagar) are flowing above the danger level.
The daily flood bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that the number of affected people by floods in last 24 hours has jumped to 21,723 from 5,144 on Thursday.
Assam’s Dhemaji remained the most affected district with 11,659 people suffering, followed by Lakhimpur with 7,516 people, Jorhat with 1,869 people.
Altogether 121 villages in 18 revenue circles are under water and 1479.27 hectres of crop land have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.
The authorities are running 10 relief camps and distribution centres in six districts, however, only 15 people including eight women and three children are taking shelter.
The administrations have distributed 64.91 quintals of rice, 11.90 quintals of dal, 3.45 quintals of salt, 343.99 litres of mustard oil.
ASDMA said an embankment was affected by floodwaters in Biswanath’s Gohpur, while, incidents of roads damages have been reported across 20 locations due to floods in Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Jorhat and Tamulpur districts.
On the other hand, Biswanath, Chalaideo, Duburi, Golpara, Kamlap, Rakinpur, Shivasagar and Sonitpur districts experienced extensive erosion since yesterday.
Nearly, 24,261 animals (Small, Big and Poultry) remain affected in four districts of Assam.
Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on Friday visited flood-hit Dhemaji district and inspected the erosion along the Brahmaputra River from the Bogibeel Bridge.
While, witnessing the impact firsthand, the Minister immediately instructed the Water Resources Department to implement essential preventive measures to address the issue.
Later, he inspected the embankment and sluice gate at Sisi Kalghar under Jonai constituency in Dhemaji district today.
“We held discussions regarding the use of a porcupine bund in the vicinity of Bogibeel to reduce the water pressure on the embankment and protect it from erosion. Projects have already been taken up by the Water Resources Department to strengthen the embankment even further. I also inspected the under-construction sluice gate and directed the department to complete the construction at the earliest,” tweeted the minister on his official twitter handle.
Further, he conducted an inspection of the Gai River in Dhemaji district.
“The Water Resources Department has successfully built a protective dyke and embankment along the riverbanks. During the visit, I engaged in discussions with the department regarding measures to redirect the river back to its original channel from its current deviated course,” said the minister in his another tweet.
Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy rainfall over Assam and the Northeast region over the next five days.
WARNINGS:
DAY 1 - Thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. 2) Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya. 3) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur & Mizoram.
DAY 2 - Thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. 2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur & Mizoram.
DAY 3 - Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya. 2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland & Manipur.
DAY 4 - Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland & Manipur.
DAY 5 - Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland & Manipur.