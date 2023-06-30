Assam Flood: No New Deaths in 2 Days, Number of Affected People Surged in Lakhimpur

The flood situation in Assam improved in last 24 hours as the water level of Brahmaputra and tributaries receded at many places.
The rivers were not flowing above the danger mark anywhere in Assam, stated an official bulletin.
As per Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), no human life has been lost in 48 hours. Thus, the total number of human lives lost till today remains seven. A total of 19,656 people remain affected in three districts.
Lakhimpur district in Assam remains the worst-hit district after the affected population spiked to more than 11,000.
A day earlier, Barpeta remained the worst hit district with 20,303 people; however, it fell to 4,527 on Friday.
Around 30,172 animals (Small, Big and Poultry) remain affected in four districts in the last 24 hours, the ASDMA stated in its bulletin.
As many as 402 partially kuccha and five fully kuccha houses were damaged due to the flood, ASDMA stated.
Massive erosions were witnessed in districts of Chirang, Sonitpur and Jorhat, while, incidents of road damages were also reported at 25 locations in Barpeta, Dhubri, Karimganj, Nalbari and Sonitpur districts.
At present, 158 villages in 13 revenue circles are under water and 1113.73 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam.
Further, the authorities are running six relief camps and distribution centres in two districts where only eight people including two woman and four children are taking shelter.