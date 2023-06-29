Assam Flood: Over 37K Still Remain Affected, No Death Incidents in 24 Hours
Assam flood situation improved further in the last 24 hours, even though, the situation in the Barpeta district remains grim with above 20,000 people still under the deluge.
Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that several incidents of infrastructure damages were reported in Bajali district, followed by Barpeta, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Tamulpur districts.
While, incidents of roads damages were reported across four locations in Barpeta and Kamrup districts, an ASDMA bulletin stated.
Massive erosions were witnessed in districts of Nalbari, Sonitpur and Tinsukia. Meanwhile, a landslide was reported on Joramuhuria Khokhapara Road in Assam's Kamrup district.
Till date, 37,737 people are affected in four districts.
As mentioned above Barpeta still remains the worst affected district in last 24 hours with 20,303 people still suffering, followed by Lakhimpur with 9,081 people and Bajali with 7,943 people.
At present, 253 villages in 17 revenue circles are under water and 1526.08 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.
The authorities are running four relief camps and distribution centres in three districts where only four people including one woman and two children are taking shelter.
Around 32,079 animals (Small, Big and Poultry) remain affected in four districts in the last 24 hours.
Furthermore, no rivers are currently flowing above the danger level.