Assam Flood Update: Over 2 Lakh People Affected Despite Improvement; IMD Issues Weather Warnings

The state of Assam is witnessing an improvement in flood conditions; however, 2,07,114 people across 572 villages in 32 revenue circles are still struggling with flood waters in 13 districts, according to an official bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
Nagaon district remains the most affected with 74,193 people impacted, followed by Cachar with 35,925 and Dhubri with 19,986. The Brahmaputra River at Dhubri and the Disang River at Nanglamuraghat are still flowing above the danger mark.
Approximately 10,359 people are currently taking shelter in relief camps across six districts, while another 6,254 are staying at relief distribution centers. Unfortunately, the floods have also affected 77,582 animals in Sivasagar, Nagaon, Kamrup Metro, Goalpara, Dhubri, and Dhemaji.
In terms of property damage, 18 fully kuccha houses were destroyed, and 265 partially kuccha houses were damaged. Nine incidents of infrastructure damage, particularly roads, were reported in three districts.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings for the next five days, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall across the region:
Day 1: Moderate rain in many areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura; light to moderate rain in Arunachal Pradesh. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely in isolated areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Heavy rain is expected in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Day 2: Moderate rain in most areas of Assam and Meghalaya; many places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura; light to moderate rain in Arunachal Pradesh. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely in isolated areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Heavy rain is expected in isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur.
Day 3: Moderate rain in most areas of Assam and Meghalaya; many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely in isolated areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Heavy rain is expected in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur.
Day 4: Moderate rain in most areas of Assam and Meghalaya; many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Heavy rain is expected in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur.
Day 5: Moderate rain in most areas of Assam and Meghalaya; many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Heavy rain is expected in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.
Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions as per the weather warnings.