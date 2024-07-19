Assam Flood Update: Over 2 Lakh People Affected Despite Improvement; IMD Issues Weather Warnings

Day 2: Moderate rain in most areas of Assam and Meghalaya; many places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura; light to moderate rain in Arunachal Pradesh. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely in isolated areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Heavy rain is expected in isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur.