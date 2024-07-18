Grim Flood Situation Persists in Assam Despite Receding Waters

Despite the receding floodwaters, the situation in 14 districts of Assam remains grim, with residents continuing to face significant hardships. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 3,55,494 people are still affected by the floods, although no new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, leaving the death toll at 97.
Flood Impact and Relief Efforts
Rivers such as the Brahmaputra in Dhubri, the Disang at Nanglamuraghat, and the Rukni at Dholai are still flowing above the danger level. Dhubri is the worst-affected district, with 79,947 people affected, followed by Nagaon with 77,551, Cachar with 71,751, and Goalpara with 34,609.
The ASDMA reports that approximately 823 villages across 37 revenue circles are affected. Relief efforts are ongoing, with 12,941 individuals taking shelter in relief camps operating in seven districts, and an additional 11,395 non-camp inmates seeking refuge in relief distribution centers in Sivasagar, Golaghat, and Dibrugarh.
The floods have also impacted livestock, with 1,63,891 animals, including big, small, and poultry, affected in eight districts. Five animals were washed away in the districts of Sivasagar, Morigaon, and Dibrugarh.
Infrastructure Damage
The floods have caused significant damage to infrastructure, with 34 incidents of house damage reported in Golaghat, Kamrup, and Sivasagar districts. There were also 26 incidents of road damage, with Goalpara being the most affected. Additionally, two bridges were damaged in Bongaigaon and Bajali districts, and one embankment in Dhubri district suffered damage from July 12 to 16, 2024.
Urban flooding has also impacted Kamala Baria village in Jorhat West. In Jorhat, heavy showers caused the Tarajan channel to overtop, leading to road damage near the Hanuman Mandir.
Wildlife Impact in Kaziranga
In Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, the death toll has risen to 214, with 155 animals rescued. Of the 233 camps at the national park, 18 are still submerged under floodwaters up to five feet deep. Among the deceased animals are 167 hog deer, 13 rhinos, five wild pigs, eight porcupines, two swamp deer, one wild buffalo, and one sambar. Fourteen animals died under treatment, and two were killed by vehicles.
Chief Minister's Remarks
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the flood situation in a Facebook live session, drawing a comparison to the Congress regime. "During the Congress regime in 2004, around 340 embankments were damaged. However, during our current tenure, only four embankments were damaged," he stated. He highlighted the prompt response to the damage: "Of the four embankments, we have already worked out one of them under Duliajan legislative assembly and Majuli legislative assembly within just 10 days. It was not possible during our last tenure and in Congress’s tenure in the past. Assam is growing, whether I am there or not, doesn’t matter, Assam will keep rising."
The situation remains dire, but ongoing relief and restoration efforts aim to alleviate the suffering of the flood-affected residents.