Grim Flood Situation Persists in Assam Despite Receding Waters

Infrastructure Damage

The floods have caused significant damage to infrastructure, with 34 incidents of house damage reported in Golaghat, Kamrup, and Sivasagar districts. There were also 26 incidents of road damage, with Goalpara being the most affected. Additionally, two bridges were damaged in Bongaigaon and Bajali districts, and one embankment in Dhubri district suffered damage from July 12 to 16, 2024.

Urban flooding has also impacted Kamala Baria village in Jorhat West. In Jorhat, heavy showers caused the Tarajan channel to overtop, leading to road damage near the Hanuman Mandir.