Assam Flood: Over 34,000 People Affected in 19 Districts

The number of districts and sub-divisions affected in the first wave of floods rose to 19 in the last 24 hours.
According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Udalguri districts are directly impacted by the floods.
Assam's Lakhimpur district is the worst affected so far, however, in the last 48 hours, the number of affected population has come down to 22,061 from 25,275 in the district.
Notably, around 34,089 people in 19 districts are currently reeling under the deluge, with urban flooding also reported from different parts of Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup (M), Kokrajhar, Nalbari districts, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report stated.
Of the 34,089 people, 14,973 are women and 3,646 are children.
523 villages across 17 districts in Assam are under water and 5842.78 hectares of crop areas have been damaged.
Around 52,276 livestock have been affected by the current wave of floods in the past 24 hours. A day earlier it was around 84,711.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continuation of heavy rainfall activity over Assam during the next 2 days and gradual decrease thereafter.
“Moisture incursion is very likely to continue due to strong low-level Southerly/ Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India during the next 2 days. Under its influence widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall/ thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to continue over Assam during the next 2 days and likely to decrease gradually thereafter,” an IMD report reads.
Earlier today, the Royal Government of Bhutan has issued a weather advisory on June 20, 2023, stating that cloudy weather with light to moderate rainfall may occur in isolated areas of Bhutan in the next 2-3 days, potentially leading to rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.
Informing about the weather conditions in the Bhutan, the ASDMA on Tuesday clarified the flood situation in western Assam is not solely caused by the water release from the dam in Bhutan (Kurichhu), but is also a result of incessant rainfall in both the upper catchment area of Bhutan and Assam.
In a statement, ASDMA said, “The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) would like to provide clarification to the residents of the state regarding the water release from a dam in Bhutan (Kurichhu) and its impact on the flood situation in Assam. It is important to note that the rise in water levels in rivers such as the Brahmaputra and its tributaries is primarily due to the incessant rainfall in the upper catchment area of Bhutan.”