Assam Flood: Over 34,000 People Affected in 19 Districts

In a statement, ASDMA said, “The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) would like to provide clarification to the residents of the state regarding the water release from a dam in Bhutan (Kurichhu) and its impact on the flood situation in Assam. It is important to note that the rise in water levels in rivers such as the Brahmaputra and its tributaries is primarily due to the incessant rainfall in the upper catchment area of Bhutan.”