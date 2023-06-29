CM Sarma Apprises PM Modi About Flood Situation In Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about the flood situation in the state as he said Assam's well-being remains the ''top priority'' for the prime minister.
In course of the meeting, the Chief Ministe briefed the PM Modi about the latest flood situation in Assam and the slew of measures taken by the state government to provide relief and rehabilitation to the flood affected people.
The Prime Minister, while appreciating the steps taken by CM Sarma to deal with the flood situation, assured to provide all possible help and assistance to the state government.
CM Sarma also briefed the development initiatives taken by the state government.
Later taking to Twitter handle, the Chief Minister wrote, I had the privilege of seeking blessings of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in Delhi.
Assam's well-being remains the top priority for Hon’ble PM. I apprised him of our developmental journey and received his kind guidance on the way forward."