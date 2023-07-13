Assam Flood: Over 58K Affected, Disang River Flowing Above Danger Level

The state flood situation worsened further on Wednesday as around 58,486 people in six districts remained affected.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, no human lives have been lost in the last 24 hours. As a result, the overall number of human lives lost to date stands at seven.
Disang River (Nanglamuraghat) is currently flowing above the danger level, the ASDMA stated.
Lakhimpur district has been the worst affected, with 25,752 people affected, followed by Biswanath with 15,870 and Dhemaji with 13,247.
Altogether 133 villages in 13 revenue circles are under water and 715.06 hectares of cropland have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.
Nearly, 67,761 animals (Small, Big and Poultry) remain affected in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Chirang and Kokrajhar districts.
The authorities are running 38 relief camps and distribution centres in three districts, where around 375 people including 159 women and 62 children are taking shelter.
The administrations have distributed 620.21 quintals of rice, 112.53 quintals of dal, 23.87 quintals of salt, 2330.58 litres of mustard oil, 192.50 quintals of cattle feed (Wheat bran).
ASDMA said an embankment was affected by floodwaters in Dhemaji’s Jonai locality, while, incidents of roads damages have been reported across nine locations due to floods in Dhubri, Goalpara and Lakhimpur districts.
On the other hand, Charaideo, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sivasagar, and Tamulpur districts experienced extensive erosion since yesterday.
Furthermore, a landslide incident was also reported at Maniknagar locality in Assam’s Karimganj district.
Meanwhile, to and fro ferry services from Assam’s Majuli have been suspended indefinitely amid a concerning rise in the water levels of the Brahmaputra River, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to the reports, the decision to suspend ferry services in Majuli was taken in view of the safety of passengers. Also, the rising water levels of the Brahmaputra River has led to the ferry ramps getting completely submerged, prompting the decision from the authorities.
As per the Inland Water Transport Department, the decision will remain in force until the water levels subside below the danger levels.