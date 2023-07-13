Ferry Services Suspended Indefinitely In Assam's Majuli

To and fro ferry services from Assam’s Majuli have been suspended indefinitely amid a concerning rise in the water levels of the Brahmaputra River, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to the reports, the decision to suspend ferry services in Majuli was taken in view of the safety of passengers. Also, the rising water levels of the Brahmaputra River has led to the ferry ramps getting completely submerged, prompting the decision from the authorities.
According to the Inland Water Transport Department, the decision will remain in force until the water levels subside below the danger levels.
Meanwhile, sources informed that the ferry services have been suspended at both the Aphalamukh-Nimati and Kamalabari-Nimati ghats.
Speaking about the decision, a ferry ghat official said, “We were witnessing ferry services operate under normal schedule amid a negligible rise in water levels up until yesterday. However, last night, the water levels rose sharply and have been rising gradually even this morning. So it now depends entirely on the water levels. If the levels decrease, then we may be able to resume services by tomorrow, otherwise ferry services will remain suspended.”
Last month, a similar order had led to the ferry services at the Nimati Ghat in Assam’s Majuli getting suspended indefinitely after a rise in the water levels of the Brahmaputra River on June 23.
This comes after incessant and heavy rainfall was witnessed in Assam and all over the Northeast during that time.
As per the information received, the water levels of the Brahmaputra River rose and it was flowing above the danger level. The decision to suspend ferry services was taken in light of that by the Inland Water Transport Department.
According to the Department, along with strong currents and rising water levels, stray pieces of logs and other debris were flowing resulting in the decision to suspend ferry services to mitigate any possibilities of accidents.