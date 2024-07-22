Assam Flood Relief Efforts Continue as Over 95,000 Remain Affected

The flood situation in Assam has slightly improved, though the state has not yet fully returned to normalcy. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 95,554 people continue to be affected by the deluge.
The Brahmaputra River in Dhubri remains above the danger mark, and 11 districts—Morigaon, Kamrup, Dhemaji, Kamrup (M), Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Golaghat, Goalpara, Jorhat, and Cachar—are still submerged. In total, approximately 345 villages across 21 districts are struggling with floodwaters.
Nagaon is the most severely impacted district with 70,280 people affected, followed by Golaghat with 12,321 people and Cachar with 6,773 people. Relief camps are housing 6,311 individuals across four districts, while 470 non-inmates are sheltered in Relief Distribution Centers. Additionally, around 13,004 animals have been affected in four districts.
Dhubri district has reported one instance of road damage. Urban flooding has also struck Dibrugarh town, particularly affecting the Dhubipattu and Ushapur localities in ward no. 18, where about 300 people are impacted.
In a positive development, Kaziranga National Park is showing signs of recovery. Wildlife is slowly returning, with a rhino and its calf recently spotted in the Karbi Hills, signaling a hopeful recovery for the park's ecosystem.