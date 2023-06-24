Assam Flood Situation Continues To Be Grim, Over 4 Lakh Still Hit, Death Toll at 3

The flood situation in Assam improved on Saturday even though one more person died and above 4 lakh people still remain affected by the deluge across 15 districts, an official bulletin said.
According to the daily report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person from Nalbari district died due to the flood, taking the death toll to three this year.
The ASDMA said 4,07,771 people are still in distress due to the floods in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari and Tamulpur districts.
Baksa is the worst hit with almost 2,21,587 people suffering, followed by Barpeta with 1,03,996 people, Nalbari with nearly 40,668 people and Lakhimpur with 22,060 people.
Till Friday, 4,88,525 were suffering in the flood across 19 districts of Assam. Altogether 1,538 villages in 54 revenue circles continued to be under waters. However, in last 24 hours, the situation improved marginally.
At present, 1,118 villages in 42 revenue circles are under water and 8469.56 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.
The authorities are running 220 relief camps and distribution centres in 11 districts where 81,352 people including 41,283 women and 4,318 children are taking shelter.
The administrations have distributed 1475.53 quintals of rice, 247.49 quintals of dal, 165.59 quintals of salt, 1535.75 litres of mustard oil along with 5717.28 quintals of cattle feed (Wheat Bran), 462.73 quintals of cattle feed (Rice Bran) and other relief items including baby food liquid, baby food solid, tarpaulin, phenyl, candles, sanitary napkins etc.
Massive erosion has been witnessed in Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts.
A landslide incident was also reported from Karimganj district in RK Nagar locality.
ASDMA said embankments were affected by floodwaters at 15 localities in Biswanath, Golaghat, Kamrup and Nalbari districts.
Roads damaged by floods were reported in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Nalbari and Tamulpur districts.
Nearly, 964 poultry were washed away in Bajali and Nalbari districts, while, 4,10,055 animals (Small, Big and Poultry) remain affected in nine districts in the last 24 hours.