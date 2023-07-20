Assam Flood Situation Improved Marginally, Yet Brahmaputra Flowing Above Danger Level
Although the river Brahmaputra is still flowing above the danger threshold (Dhubri, Tezpur, and Neamatighat), the flood situation in Assam has slightly improved during the past 24 hours, according to an official dispatch.
Currently, 36,469 people are reeling under flood water across the six districts.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Sivasagar remained the worst affected district with 17,928 people reeling under flood waters, followed by Dhemaji with 8,353 people and Golaghat with 5,704 people.
Altogether 139 villages in 12 revenue circles are underwater and 1069.93 hectares of cropland have been damaged across Assam, the report said.
The government has opened a total of 16 relief camps and centre in Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Golaghat and Sivasagar districts, where 232 inmates including women and children are taking shelter.
Around 30,997 animals (big, small, poultry) have also been affected while around 23 fully kuccha and 417 partially kuccha houses have been damaged, ASDMA bulletin stated.
In contrast, erosion has destroyed homes and vast areas of agricultural land in the districts of Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Dhubri, Lakhimpur, Majuli, and Nalbari, while landslides have been reported throughout Dima Hasao.
Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity over the Northeast region.
Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during July 20 to 22; over Assam and Meghalaya on June 22 to 24 and over Arunachal Pradesh on July 23 and 24, stated IMD in a report.