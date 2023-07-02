Flood Waters Recede in Parts of Assam Yet Erosion Wrecks Havoc

Flood waters receded on Sunday with the number of affected population has come down to 1,519 in Assam.
But what remains of concern is the erosion that has ravaged several parts of the state in the past 24 hours.
As per Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), erosion has washed away houses and large tracts of agricultural land in Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar and Sonitpur districts.
Similarly, roads, culverts, dykes and embankments were destroyed in Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Kokrajhar and Lakhimpur districts.
At present, 95 villages in nine revenue circles are under water and 583.00 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across four districts namely Dhemaji, Kokrajhar, Bajali and Kamrup.
Around 4,747 animals (Small, Big and Poultry) still remain affected in three districts in the last 24 hours, the ASDMA stated.