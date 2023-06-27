Assam Flood Situation Improves; 1.2 Lakh Still Affected, Death Toll Rises to 6

The flood situation in Assam improved marginally, even as the condition in lower Assam district of Barpeta remained grim with yet another flood death incident has been reported on Tuesday, an official bulletin stated.
The human lives lost till today now stands at six.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said 1,21,247 people are still in distress due to the floods in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Tamulpur districts.
Barpeta still remain the worst affected district in last 24 hours with 67,057 people still suffering, followed by Bajali with 41,280 people and Lakhimpur with 9,250 people.
At present, 514 villages in 22 revenue circles are under water and 2389.23 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.
The authorities are running 115 relief camps and distribution centres in eight districts where 713 people including 329 women and 47 children are taking shelter.
Massive erosion has been witnessed in Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.
Due to floods, incidents of roads damages were reported across 60 locations in Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Dhubri, Karimganj and Nalbari districts.
Around 84,697animals (Small, Big and Poultry) remain affected in five districts in the last 24 hours.
On the other hand, no river is currently flowing above the danger level.