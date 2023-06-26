Assam Floods: 2 More Persons Dead, 11 Districts Still Affected Across State

Two more persons died in the last 24 hours even as the flood situation across Assam has seen a marginal improvement. With this, the death toll in the floods this year has risen to 5.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report issued on Monday, a total of 15,5896 people are still affected in 11 districts of the state.
The flood-affected districts of Assam are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari and Tamulpur.
The two deceased persons hailed from Barpeta district, the ASDMA report said.
Altogether 563 villages in 23 revenue circles continue to reel under waters.
Barpeta is the worst affected district with 87,232 people still affected, followed by Bajali with 44,617 people and Lakhimpur with 17086 people still under the flood.
The authorities are running 99 relief camps and distribution centres in eight districts where 2,915 people are currently seeking shelter.
A total crop area of 3801.63 hectares continues to be under flood waters, the ASDMA said.
On the other hand, no river is currently flowing above the danger level.