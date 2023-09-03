Assam Flood: Situation Marginally Improves; Affected Districts Down To 12

The flood situation in Assam saw marginal improvement with no deaths reported in the last 24 hours and the number of districts in the state reeling from the effects of flooding coming down from 14 to 12, according to the daily flood report.
The daily flood report published by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) mentioned that only the Brahmaputra River was flowing over the danger level in Dhubri, while no other River was flowing above the highest flood level.
As many as 12 districts remain affected by the floods including Barpeta, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, and Sivasagar. Moreover, 27 revenue circles under these districts remain affected, the report mentioned. The number of villages affected by floods came out to 583, added the report.
According to the report, a total of 1,22,093 people including 42,736 women and 18,375 children are reeling from the affects of the flood, the report said. In addition, as many as 8,592.05 hectares of crop land remain inundated.
Meanwhile, as many as 24 relief centres including seven relief camps and 17 relief distribution centres are operational at present, catering to the needs of those affected. These relief camps are housing 1,331 inmates including 450 women and 205 children, as per the bulletin.
Furthermore, a total of 97,455 animals and livestock are also affected by the flood waters, according to the daily flood report. At least three animlas in Darrang were washed away by the waters, it added.
In the meantime, no deaths or people missing were reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the death toll at 17. Two partially kuccha houses in the Golaghat district were damaged during the period.
Several roads were damaged in the Darrang district of Assam, while infrastructural damages were also reported in Morigoan. Erosion was witnessed in Bongaigaon, Dhubri, and Tinsukia, while no landslide or urban floods were reported in the last 24 hours, the report concluded.