Assam Flood Situation Improves As Water Recedes

The flood situation in Assam improved considerably in the last 24 hours with all rivers flowing below the danger levels and no death being recorded since last Thursday, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin stated.
Currently, 105 persons are now suffering from floods in Dhemaji district, while the flood situation in other districts has mostly normalized.
A total of five villages in two revenue circles in Dhemaji and Sivasagar districts are still inundated by flood waters.
Meanwhile, an embankment was breached in Charaideo district, while, Pathalipahar to Pithaguri road in Lakhimpur’s Narayanpur was fully damaged.
On the other hand, erosions were reported across Barpeta, Dhubri and Jorhat districts in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.
A total 29 numbers of dwelling houses of 29 families in Dhubri were eroded and the families were shifted to another place. No people become landless due to the erosion, the official bulletin added.