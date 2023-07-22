Assam Floods: Kaziranga National Park Faces Wildlife Safety Concerns

The flood-stricken Kaziranga National Park is slowly returning to normalcy, but concerns for wildlife safety persist. The devastating floods have inundated the park, affecting at least 223 forest camps, of which 14 remain engulfed in water. Some camps are now found on both sides of National Highway 37, exacerbating the challenges faced by forest officials in safeguarding the vulnerable wildlife.
The floodwaters have not only posed a threat to the natural habitat but have also led to unfortunate incidents involving wildlife casualties. Forest authorities reported the tragic demise of a Hog Deer and a Python after being hit by a vehicle at Amguri and Haldibari in Budhapahar, respectively, on National Highway 37. Moreover, two other animals including a buffalo, and a hog deer, lost their lives while attempting to swim in the treacherous waters.
While the flood situation in Kaziranga National Park is gradually abating, wildlife in the region is not out of danger. The ongoing flooding has disrupted the animals' natural habitats, leading to increased sightings of them near human settlements and roadways.
According to a flood report by the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, three more hog deers died in the park premises, taking the total hog deer deaths to five, additionally, one rhino also passed away naturally, possibly due to the stress caused by the flood.
Meanwhile, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed in its bulletin that several rivers, including the Brahmaputra at Dhubri, are flowing above the highest flood level, wreaking havoc in various districts and subdivisions in the state.
Barpeta and Dibrugarh are the worst affected areas in the last 24 hours.
A total of 2,679 people have been affected in Barpeta and 478 in Dibrugarh.
Fortunately, no human life has been lost today. Thus, total human lives lost till today remains 9.
A total of 32 villages have been severely impacted in the affected districts and subdivisions.
As per the latest data available, a total of 3,157 individuals, including men, women, and children remained affected due to flood. Moreover, the disaster has led to the loss of 206 hectares of valuable crop area.
The floods have resulted in severe damage to roads and embankments in the region. Notably, six roads have been affected, with reports of damaged shoulders and hard crust, as well as breached embankments.
The devastating floods have also caused extensive erosion along riverbanks, particularly affecting two locations in Dhubri and Majuli. The erosion has led to significant displacement, with numerous families losing their homes and agricultural lands.