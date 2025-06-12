Assam Flood Situation Improves, But Over 9,000 Still Affected Across Four Districts

The flood situation in Assam has shown signs of improvement, but thousands of people continue to suffer as four districts—Lakhimpur, Hailakandi, Cachar, and Kamrup (Metro)—remain affected by floodwaters. According to the latest data released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as many as 9,385 people are still reeling under the impact of the deluge.

Among the affected regions, Lakhimpur district remains the worst hit, with 5,422 people affected, followed closely by Hailakandi, where 3,945 people are still bearing the brunt of the floods. The worst-affected revenue circles include North Lakhimpur in Lakhimpur district, Lala, Hailakandi, Algapur, and Katlicherra in Hailakandi, Katigorah in Cachar, and Chandrapur in Kamrup (Metro).

In addition to the human impact, 395 hectares of agricultural land remain submerged, raising concerns over potential crop losses as the monsoon intensifies in the coming weeks.

The floodwaters have already claimed 22 lives in Assam so far this year, adding to the growing toll caused by seasonal disasters in the region. Relief operations are ongoing in the affected areas, with authorities maintaining close surveillance of embankments and water levels in vulnerable regions.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall across the Northeast. Moderate rain is likely over most parts of Mizoram, while light to moderate showers are expected at isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura. Other states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur may see light rain at scattered locations.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura. Heavy rainfall is also predicted at some locations in Mizoram.

Despite the rain, the region is likely to experience hot and humid conditions, with maximum temperatures expected to remain 3–5°C above normal across most of the Northeast, including Assam.

For Guwahati and its neighbouring areas, the local forecast suggests a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, with temperatures likely to hover around a maximum of 35°C and a minimum of 27°C.

