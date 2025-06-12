Subansiri Dam Safe, No Structural Damage Reported: Clarifies NHPC After Media Reports

In response to reports circulated in some newspapers and media channels regarding alleged structural damage to the Subansiri Dam Spillway Block S6 during the ongoing monsoon season, the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has issued a formal clarification.

The corporation confirmed that no structural damage has occurred to the dam that could pose any safety concerns. The apprehensions raised in certain reports have been termed misleading and not based on facts.

"There is no structural damage to the dam which may cause any safety concern, as has been apprehended and published in some local media outlets," NHPC stated.

What Actually Happened:

NHPC explained that only minor damages were observed on the lip portion of the Spillway Block S6, which are common during monsoon seasons. These minor surface abrasions occur due to natural factors, such as:

Rolling of boulders, wooden logs, and silt carried by the river during heavy flow.

These elements cause superficial damage to the spillway glacis and lip while passing through the spillway gates.

NHPC's Assurance:

The functionality and integrity of the dam remain unaffected .

Such minor seasonal wear and tear is a well-anticipated phenomenon in hydroelectric projects.

NHPC also confirmed that a detailed inspection and necessary repairs will be carried out post-monsoon, as part of standard maintenance protocol.

“These minor damages will be repaired and restored once the monsoon season ends. This is a routine practice in hydroelectric projects and poses no threat to dam operations,” the statement added.

