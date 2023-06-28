Assam Flood Situation Improves; Death Toll at 7, Over 82K People Still Affected

Flood situation further improved slightly but claimed the life of seventh person within the duration of 24 hours.
Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that a man died due to flooding at Rongjuli locality in the Goalpara district of Assam.
The death toll now stands at seven, as per the ASDMA bulletin.
So far 82,965 people are still in distress due to the floods in seven districts namely Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur.
Barpeta is the worst hit with over 42,966 people impacted, followed by Lakhimpur (over 18,674 people) and Bajali (around 17,809 people), it said.
Till Tuesday, nearly 1,21,247 people were affected by floods across seven districts of the state.
As of now no rivers (Brahmaputra or its tributaries) are currently flowing above the danger level, the ASDMA said.
At present, 395 villages in 20 revenue circles are under water and 1859.91 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.
Although, the authorities are running 106 relief camps and distribution centres in seven districts, but, only four people including one woman and two children are taking shelter at Kamrup district.
Massive erosion has been witnessed in Baksa, Majuli, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur and Tinsukia, it said.
A landslide incident was reported at one Rodinglien Changsan’s residence in Karbi Anglong’s Saron village.
Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Baksa, Barpeta, Dhubri, Biswanath, Goalpara, Jorhat, Karimganj, Nalbari, Kamrup, South Salmara and Udalguri, the report said.
In the meanwhile, 65,759 domestic animals were also remained affected across the state in the last 24 hours.