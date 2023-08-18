Assam Flood Situation Improves, Number of People Affected Dropped from 11K to 167
Over the past 48 hours, the state flood situation has improved significantly, resulting in a drop in the number of people affected from 11,822 to just over 167.
Though the river Brahmaputra is currently flowing above the danger level in Dhubri and Neamatighat in Jorhat, there have been no reports of any substantial destruction of residences, embankments, roads or other infrastructures in the state, an official bulletin stated.
As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), currently, 167 people in Assam’s Dibrugarh are reeling under flood waters.
Nearly 45 villages in two districts remained affected in the last 24 hours in Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts.
The flood waters have submerged 2018.60 hectares of cropland mainly in Sivasagar district.
Around 4,223 domestic animals have also been affected by the deluge.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light/ moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over the parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from August 18 to 22, 2023.