Two More Die in Assam Flood Even as Situation Improves; Death Toll Stands at 14.

Two more people died on Sunday even as the flood situation improved a bit in the state in last 24 hours, an official bulletin stated.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), both the deaths happened in Sonitpur district, taking the death toll in this year’s flood and landslides to 14.
As per the report, there are three rivers in the state that are flowing above the danger level at the moment. Those are Disang at Nanglamuraghat, Beki in the District of Baksa and Barpeta and Brahmaputra at Dhubri and Nimatighat.
However, no river in Assam is flowing above the highest flood level, the report said. According to the report, there are presently eight districts and sub-divisions that remain affected by floods. Those are Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar, Sonitpur. There are as many as 22 revenue circles that are reeling from the effects.
As per the daily flood report, as many as 146 villages in Sivasagar and 67 villages in Dhemaji, along with 52 in Dibrugarh, 28 in Golaghat, nine in Kokrajhar, eight in Sonitpur, four in Chirang and two villages in Darrang district remain inundated.
According to the study, a total of 65,652 individuals are still affected by the devastating floods in Assam. There are currently 27 relief camps and relief material distribution stations open in six flood-affected areas. Only 1,329 people are taking refuge in relief camps in Sivasagar, of which 611 are females, 19 pregnant/lactatin mother and 199 children.
The report further elucidated that as many as 22,889 animals remain affected.
Meanwhile, infrastructural damage has been reported in Barpeta, Chirang, Dhemaji, and Sivasagar districts, while erosion has impacted substantial areas of Kamrup, Kokrajhar, and Sonitpur during the last 24 hours.