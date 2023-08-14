Assam

Two More Die in Assam Flood Even as Situation Improves; Death Toll Stands at 14

As per the report, there are three rivers in the state that are flowing above the danger level at the moment. Those are Disang at Nanglamuraghat, Beki in the District of Baksa and Barpeta and Brahmaputra at Dhubri and Nimatighat.